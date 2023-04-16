Home

AP Inter Results 2023 Likely In First Week Of May: Here’s How to Check Score Mark Sheet

AP Inter Results 2023: To download the AP Inter results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the candidate portal.

After the AP Inter Results 2023 are announced, students can log in to their official website and download their score card on bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Results 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is getting ready to announce the intermediate examination 2023 results anytime soon. As per reports, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results are expected to be declared by end of April or the first week of May. However, the exact date and time of the result are yet to be confirmed by the officials.

In general, the AP Inter Results are announced in one’s month time. According to earlier trends, the AP intermediate public examination result was declared in May or June.

To download the AP Inter results, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth (DoB) on the candidate portal.

The students must be knowing that the AP inter-exams 2023 were conducted between March to April. The inter 1st-year exams were held from March 15 to April 3, while the exams for inter 2nd-year students were conducted from March 16 to April 4.

A total of 9,42,350 students had appeared for BIEAP inter exams in 2022 and 4.45 lakh had appeared for the 1st year exam out of which 2,41,491 students passed or 54 per cent.

AP Inter Results 2023: Here’s How To Check Score

Open the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Go to the result tab

Check for the Intermediate Result link and click on it

Enter your login credentials -hall ticket number and date of birth

You can see the AP Inter Results 2023 on your screen

Save the result for future reference

AP Inter Results 2023: Check Pass Percentage

The students need to secure a minimum 35 per cent to qualify for the AP Inter exam and those who couldn’t score the minimum marks will get a chance to appear for IPASE supplementary exam.

AP Inter Results 2023: Check Following Details

Name

Spellings of all details

Exam centre name, School name

Grades and marks

Percentage calculation

Pass/Fail status

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.