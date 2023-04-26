Home

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2023: Not Satisfied With BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Scorecard? How To Apply For Re-Checking

AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE: BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results at bie.ap.gov.in; Direct Link

AP Intermediate Result 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 today, April 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at and . Along with the result, the Board has published the AP Inter first-year and AP Inter 2nd year general and vocational programme results.

Students who are unsatisfied with their AP Inter exam results can apply for a re-checking/ re-evaluation process which will commence on April 27, 2023. Students will be able to apply by visiting the official website till May 6, 2023.

AP Inter Result 2023: When will the BIEAP Conduct Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Examination?

According to the schedule, the Board will conduct the supplementary examination between May 24 to June 01, 2023. The Board will release the separate schedule for both years anytime soon. AP Inter Results 2023: Result 2023: Here’s How To Apply For the Re checking Process? Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at and

Look for the rechecking form link available on the homepage.

Under the new registration panel, select exam type and district. Enter the necessary credentials and click on ‘Register’.

Login using the system-generated application ID.

Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the “fee payment” option.

Pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Submit the scrutiny application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

