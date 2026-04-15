Home

Education

AP Inter Results 2026 link shortly: How to check Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker, WhatsApp, SMS, Official websites

AP Inter Results 2026 link shortly: How to check Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker, WhatsApp, SMS, Official websites

The AP Inter Result 2026 download link will be active shortly. Check step by step guide to download the Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result.

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Intermediate results today, April 15, 2026, from 10:31 AM. Students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) can check the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter Result 2026 download link will be active shortly.

As the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, prepares to release the AP Intermediate results, a large number of students will be trying to access their scores at the same time. Due to this heavy traffic, the official website may slow down or temporarily crash, which is a common issue during major result announcements. In such situations, students are advised not to panic and instead make use of alternative methods to check their results quickly and smoothly. Platforms like DigiLocker and SMS services are reliable options that help avoid delays caused by server overload. To ensure a hassle-free experience, keep your hall ticket number ready and try checking your result through multiple official channels if one method is not working.

AP Inter Results 2026: How to download Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result through Digilocker

Open DigiLocker: Visit the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Sign In / Register: Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar If you are a new user, click on Sign Up and create your account

Go to Education Section: After logging in, navigate to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section

Select AP Inter Result: Look for the AP Intermediate Result 2026 under the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh

Enter Required Details: Fill in your hall ticket number and other required details correctly

View Your Result: Click on Submit and your digital marksheet will appear on the screen

Download & Save: Download the marksheet and save it for future use

AP Inter Results 2026 via Whatsapp: How to download Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

Save the Number: Save 9552300009 on your phone as Mana Mitra.

Open WhatsApp: Go to WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved number.

Send a Message: Type and send “Hi” to initiate the conversation.

Select Result Option: You will receive automated options—choose AP Inter Results.

Enter Details: Provide your hall ticket number or required credentials as asked.

Get Your Result: Your result will be sent directly to you on WhatsApp within seconds.

AP Inter Results 2026 via SMS: How to download Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

Open SMS App: Go to the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Type the Message: For 1st Year: Type APGEN1 For 2nd Year: Type APGEN2

Send the SMS

Send the SMS Send the message to the official number provided by the board (usually announced at the time of result).

Receive Your Result

You will get your result details via SMS on the same number within a few seconds.

AP Inter Results: Official Websites to Check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results

results.bie.ap.gov.in bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results via Official Websites: How to Check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results

Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link, “Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year General Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year General Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year Vocational Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.