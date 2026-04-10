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AP Inter Results 2026: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link expected soon at bie.ap.gov.in; how to check scores via Digilocker

AP Inter Results 2026: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link expected soon at bie.ap.gov.in; how to check scores via Digilocker

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is all set to declare the AP Intermediate results anytime soon. Students who appeared in the Intermediat

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is all set to declare the AP Intermediate results anytime soon. Students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) can check the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in.

Along with the result, the board will release the overall pass percentage, topper list, and gender-wise pass percentage. This year, the board conducted the BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year exam from February 23 to March 24. Meanwhile, the BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd year was held between February 23 and March 24. Over 10.57 lakh students registered to appear for the AP Inter IPE 1st and 2nd year exams.

Along with the result, the board will announce the Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year Topper List, BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Topper List, pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and first-year general and vocational programme results, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details.

AP Inter Results: Official Websites to Check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result

results.bie.ap.gov.in bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results: How to check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result

Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) at bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link, “Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year General Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 1st Year Vocational Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year General Result 2026/Download Manabadi AP Inter 2st Year Vocational Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

AP Inter Results: How to check Manabadi BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result via Digilocker?

Open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone or any other device.

Now, log in using your username and password. If needed, complete the Aadhaar Number sync process on your Profile page.

Click on Andhra Pradesh under the ‘education’ tab.

A new tab will appear on the screen and the list of education boards and universities will appear on the screen.

Now look for the respective board ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh’ or BIEAP.

Submit details and the mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

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