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  • AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link shortly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; steps to check scores
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AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link shortly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; steps to check scores

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Manabadi AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result can be downloaded at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Published date india.com Published: April 15, 2026 5:23 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link shortly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; steps to check scores

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is all set to announce the AP Intermediate results today, April 15, 2026 from 10:31 AM. Students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) can check the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Taking to X, Lokesh Nara announced the AP Inter result date and time.

“Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 results for 1st & 2nd year students will be out on April 15 from 10:31 AM onwards. Check instantly at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in or skip the queues – just send a “Hi” to Mana Mitra onWhatsApp (9552300009) and get your result in seconds,” reads the tweet.

Along with the result, the board will announce the Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year Topper ListBIEAP Inter 2nd Year Topper List, pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and first-year general and vocational programme results, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details.

Live Updates

  • Apr 15, 2026 6:54 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via SMS

    • Open SMS App: Go to the messaging app on your mobile phone.
    • Type the Message: For 1st Year: Type APGEN1 For 2nd Year: Type APGEN2 Send the SMS
    • Send the message to the official number provided by the board (usually announced at the time of result).
    • Receive Your Result
    • You will get your result details via SMS on the same number within a few seconds.
  • Apr 15, 2026 6:28 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2026 LIVE: BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result via SMS

    To ensure easy access during heavy traffic, the board has also arranged an SMS service for students. This allows candidates to check their results quickly without relying solely on the official website. Send a “Hi” message to 9552300009 and follow the instructions t

  • Apr 15, 2026 5:50 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result date and time


    AP Intermediate results today, April 15, 2026 from 10:31 AM.

  • Apr 15, 2026 5:50 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Along with the result, the board is expected to announce the Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year Topper List, BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Topper List, pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage.

  • Apr 15, 2026 5:40 AM IST

    AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link shortly

  • Apr 15, 2026 5:40 AM IST

    AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is all set to announce the AP Intermediate results today, April 15, 2026 from 10:31 AM.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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