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AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link shortly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; steps to check scores

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AP Inter Results 2026 Today LIVE: Manabadi BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link shortly at resultsbie.ap.gov.in; steps to check scores

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Manabadi AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result can be downloaded at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is all set to announce the AP Intermediate results today, April 15, 2026 from 10:31 AM. Students who appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) can check the AP 1st Inter Result and the AP 2nd Inter Result at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Taking to X, Lokesh Nara announced the AP Inter result date and time.

“Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 results for 1st & 2nd year students will be out on April 15 from 10:31 AM onwards. Check instantly at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in or skip the queues – just send a “Hi” to Mana Mitra onWhatsApp (9552300009) and get your result in seconds,” reads the tweet.

Along with the result, the board will announce the Manabadi BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year Topper List, BIEAP Inter 2nd Year Topper List, pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, and first-year general and vocational programme results, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details.

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