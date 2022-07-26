AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the admit card for the AP Inter Supplementary exam 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the IPASE AUGUST-2022 theory examination can download the AP Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. This year, the Board will conduct the examination between August 03 to 12, 2022.Also Read - REET 2022 Question Booklet Released at reetbser2022.in; Answer Key Expected Soon

"The first year Student can download the Hall Ticket using First Year Hall Ticket Number/ Aadhar Number. The Second year Student can download the Hall Ticket using Second Year Hallticket Number /Previous Hallticket Number/ Aadhar Number," reads the official notification.

To access the IPASE AUGUST-2022 theory examination hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter the IPASE AUGUST 2022 Roll No, date of birth, and name of the candidate. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the AP Inter Admit Card 2022.

How to Download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022?

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Supplementary Hall Tickets 2022.” Enter the required credentials such as date of birth, name, and captcha. Now click on the Download Hall Ticket.” Your AP Inter Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Board examination was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in offline mode. The IPASE 2022 Practical Exams will be held on August 17 to August 22, 2022.