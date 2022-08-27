AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Latest Update: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the result for the AP Inter Supplementary exam 2022 for the 1st and 2nd years anytime soon. As per several media reports, the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to release by this week. However, the Board has not released any official date/ time for the declaration of the result. Once released, registered candidates can download the AP Inter Supplementary Scorecard by visiting the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The Board has conducted the supplementary exams from August 03 till 12, 2022. BIEAP has conducted the examination in two sessions.Also Read - DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: Register For 1901 Posts at drdo.gov.in From Sept 03| Check Salary Here

This year, BIEAP declared the AP Intermediate result 2022 on June 22, 2022. The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd-year result 2022 has been announced by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana through a press conference. The Board examination was held between May 6 to May 24, 2022, at various exam centres. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the mark sheet.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Expected to release by this week

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Check Official Website to Download Mark sheet?

How to Download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022?

Go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as date of birth, name, and captcha. Now click on the submit option.

Your AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the AP Inter Supplementary marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates should also regularly visit the BIEAP website bie.ap.gov.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.