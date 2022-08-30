AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 Latest Update: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the result for the AP Inter Supplementary exam 2022 for the 1st and 2nd-year examinations. The results have been announced for the General and Vocational courses Registered candidates can download the AP Inter Supplementary Scorecard by visiting the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The Board has conducted the supplementary exams from August 03 till 12, 2022. BIEAP has conducted the examination in two sessions.Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Check Official Website to Download Mark sheet?

Direct Link: Download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022

How to Download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022?

Go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “I.P.A.S.E Results 2022.”

Now click on the desired result link.

Enter the login credentials such as hall ticket number, and date of birth. Now click on the GET Result option.

Your AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download the AP Inter Supplementary marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, BIEAP declared the AP Intermediate result 2022 on June 22, 2022. The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd-year result 2022 has been announced by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana through a press conference. The Board examination was held between May 6 to May 24, 2022, at various exam centres. The candidates should also regularly visit the BIEAP website bie.ap.gov.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 4300 SI Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in