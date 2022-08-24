AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the result for the AP Inter Supplementary exam 2022 for the 1st and 2nd years anytime soon. As per media reports, the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 is expected to release by this week. However, the Board has not released any official date/ time for the declaration of the result. Once announced, candidates can download the AP Inter Supplementary Scorecard by visiting the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Last Date Here

This year, the Board has conducted the supplementary exams between August 03 to 12, 2022. The exams were held in two sessions. The morning shift was scheduled to begin from 9 AM and continue till 12 noon. The evening shift was held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Official Website to Download Marksheet?

bie.ap.gov.in manabadi.co.in

Check Tentative Dates Here

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Expected to release by this week

How to Download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022?

Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022.” Enter the required credentials such as date of birth, name, and captcha. Now click on the submit option. Your AP Inter Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Other Details Here

Earlier, BIEAP declared the AP Intermediate result 2022 on June 22. The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd-year result 2022 has been announced by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana via press conference. The Board examination was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022, at various exam centres across the state.