Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Admission 2020: The admission to AP intermediate colleges would be conducted online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The admission process begins on Wednesday, October 21 with registration on the official link bie.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the admission is October 29, 2020.

As per the official notice released by the Board, the admission for two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams in various colleges for the academic session will be completely online for all categories and for all quotas.

The online admission process would not require any academic certificates either.

In order to apply for the Intermediate courses, candidates will only require Class 10 hall ticket number, case, and income certificate numbers. The registration and processing fee is Rs 200 for OC and BC category and Rs 100 for SC and ST category. The parents and students can also clarify the issues relating to online admission through a toll-free number given on the official notice.

The details of the registration process and the subsequent procedure is available on the official website of the BIE AP – bie.ap.gov.in – as “Online Admissions 2020-21 (APOASIS) user manual”. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Board and check the same.