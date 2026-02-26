AP Intermediate exam 2026: BIEAP AP 2nd year Part I: English Paper today; check exam day guidelines, reporting time, prohibited items, do’s and don’t

Home

AP Intermediate exam 2026: BIEAP AP 2nd year Part I: English Paper today; check exam day guidelines, reporting time, prohibited items, dos and dont

According to the AP IPE time table 2026, the AP Inter 1st year exams commenced from February 23.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to hold the AP Inter 2nd year exams today, February 26, 2026. The examination will commence with Part I: English Paper II exam. It is to be noted that the AP Inter examination will be held across 1,537 exam centres in the state.

According to the AP IPE time table 2026, the AP Inter 1st year exams commenced from February 23. On the other hand, AP Inter 2nd year exams commenced from February 24, 2026. It is advised that students must enter the center 30 minutes before the reporting time. Over 10 lakh students will appear for the AP Inter 1st exam and the BIEAP AP Inter 2nd year exam. Students should check whether the details like name, medium, subject, etc. on the hall ticket are correct. If there are any mistakes, they should get them corrected by the RIO/DIEO through the Principal.

According to the notice, first-year students will receive 32 pages to write their answers compared to 24 previously. Second-year students will continue using a standard 24-page answer booklet. First-year and second-year students have their exams on alternate days, allowing them ample time for the necessary preparation.

The following actions will be considered malpractice and will be cancelled/debarred:

Copying or exchanging information from others

Writing offensive things

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by the board.

Candidates must not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, and other electronic items to the exam hall. They are not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

AP Inter 2026 1st and 2nd year exam admit card must be brought to the exam centre.

