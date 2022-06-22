AP Intermediate Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Intermediate result 2022 on Wednesday, June 22. The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd-year result 2022 has been announced by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana via press conference. Candidates can download their AP Inter Marksheet and scorecard from the AP board’s official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.ap.nic.in. The Board examination was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in offline mode.Also Read - COMEDK 2022 Answer Key to Release Today: Here's How to Download at comedk.org
BIEAP AP 1st, 2nd-Year Intermediate Result: Official Website to Download Marksheet?
- bie.ap.gov.in
- manabadi.co.in
- examresults.ap.nic.in.
AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Direct Link
AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Supplementary Exam Dates
Candidates who were unable to pass the AP Inter exams 2022 can appear for the supplementary exams. As per NDTV Reports, the supplementary/compartment exams will begin on August 03, 2022. The exams will be held in two sessions. The morning shift will begin from 9 AM and continue till 12 noon. The evening shift is scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM and continue till 5:30 PM.
AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage
How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Score?
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.
- Visit the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2022.”
- Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.
- Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year results will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the AP Inter Results 2022 and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.