AP Intermediate Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the AP Intermediate result 2022 on Wednesday, June 22. The AP Inter 1st year, 2nd-year result 2022 has been announced by Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana via press conference. Candidates can download their AP Inter Marksheet and scorecard from the AP board's official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.ap.nic.in. The Board examination was conducted from May 6 to May 24, 2022, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in offline mode.

BIEAP AP 1st, 2nd-Year Intermediate Result: Official Website to Download Marksheet?

bie.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Direct Link

AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Supplementary Exam Dates

Candidates who were unable to pass the AP Inter exams 2022 can appear for the supplementary exams. As per NDTV Reports, the supplementary/compartment exams will begin on August 03, 2022. The exams will be held in two sessions. The morning shift will begin from 9 AM and continue till 12 noon. The evening shift is scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM and continue till 5:30 PM.

AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage

AP Inter 1st Result 2022: The pass percentage in the AP first-year exam was 54 per cent.

The pass percentage in the AP first-year exam was 54 per cent. AP Inter 2nd Result 2022: The pass percentage in the AP first-year exam was 61 per cent.

How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Score?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.