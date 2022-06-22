AP Intermediate Result 2022 Live: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results today, June 22, 2022. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the BIEP AP intermediate 1st and 2nd year results at 12:30 PM. Soon after the formal announcement of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2022, candidates will be able to download their AP Inter Marksheet and scorecard from the AP board’s official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Himachal Board Likely To Announce Class 10 Results Soon at hpbose.org | Latest UPDATE

This year, BIE AP conducted the intermediate exams 2022 between May 6 to May 24, 2022. The exams were held in an offline mode. Around 4.7 lakh students have appeared for the exams. Students need to score more than the minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022.

AP Intermediate Result 2022: Official Websites to Download AP Inter 1st and 2nd year Marksheet

How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Score?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.