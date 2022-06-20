AP Intermediate Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh(BIE AP) will soon release the AP Intermediate Exam Results 2022. As per ZeeNews Reports, the AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year results 2022 are likely to be released in the fourth week of June. However, there is no official confirmation on the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result date. Soon after the formal announcement of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2022, the AP Inter mark sheet and scores will be available on the Board’s official website, bie.ap.gov.in. This year, approximately 4 lakh students have appeared for the AP Intermediate examinations.Also Read - TNEA 2022: Registration Begins For Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission; Check Steps to Apply at tneaonline.org

AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Official Websites to Download Scores

The AP Intermediate Results 2022 will be available on the official website Also Read - AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Application Begins For 94 Faculty Posts at jipmer.edu.in| Details Inside

bie.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

AP Intermediate Result 2022: Check Passing Marks

Students need to score more than the minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject. This year, BIE AP conducted the exams 2022 between May 6 to May 24, 2022. Also Read - UPSC, DRDO, Bank Of Baroda Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

AP Intermediate Result 2022: How to Check Scores?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.