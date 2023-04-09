Home

Education

AP Intermediate Exam 2023: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Results Soon; Tentative Dates Here

AP Intermediate Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: Once the result is announced, candidates can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in.

The Board conducted the AP Inter Ist year examination between March 15 to April 4, 2023.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the result for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 anytime soon. Once the result is announced, candidates can download the BIEAP AP intermediate result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in. To learn more information about the AP intermediate website, exam dates, results, etc., read the entire article.

AP Intermediate Result 2023 – Expected Date And Time

In order to access or view your BIEAP intermediate mark sheet, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her roll number or hall ticket number. As per several media reports, the AP Inter Result 2023 for the 1st and 2nd years is likely to be set in the month of May. The report suggests that the board is currently evaluating the AP Inter exam answer sheets. However if going by past trends, the AP Inter Results were typically published 25 to 30 days after the exams were concluded. As a result, the results are expected to be announced in the second week of May. Please note that the Board has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result.

BIEAP AP 1st, 2nd-Year Intermediate Result: Official Website to Download Marksheet?

bie.ap.gov.in

AP Intermediate Examination Dates

The Board conducted the AP Inter Ist year examination between March 15 to April 4, 2023. The examination for AP Inter 2nd year was scheduled to commence between March 16 to April 4, 2023. The examination was held in a single session – from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

Name of the events Check Important Dates Here AP Inter 1st Year Exams March 15 to April 3, 2023. AP Inter 2nd Year Exams March 16 to April 4, 2023 Official Website to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result bie.ap.gov.in AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd-year result tentative dates May, 2023

How to Check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Score?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results.

Visit the official site of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year result 2023 .”

.” Enter the login details such as roll number and date of birth and click on submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh BIE AP Inter 1st, and 2nd year results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the AP Inter Results 2023 and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).

