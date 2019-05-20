AP LAWCET 2019 Results: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday declared the result for Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2019) on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Students are requested to remain calm in case the website is down due to heavy traffic, they can check the results after a while.

Candidates should also note that the results will be available for download on May 22.

Here’s how you can check AP LAWCET 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE sche.ap.gov.ap/lawcet

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘AP LAWCET 2019 Result’

Step 3: Login to the website, using your user ID and password

Step 4: Towards the bottom, Click on ‘View AP LAWCET 2019 Result’ link

Step 5: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a print out, and download the result for a future reference

The AP LAWCET 2019 examination was conducted on May 6. Around 11,492 candidates gave the LAWCET entrance exam 2019.