AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Fee, Steps to Apply
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: Eligible candidates can fill up the AP LAWCET 2023 application form by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration: The Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2023 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) today, March 23, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the AP LAWCET 2023 application form by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. This year, the AP LAWCET and APPGLCET examinations will be conducted on May 20. One can check the important dates, official website, and steps to fill up the application form here.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Registration Dates Here
|Name of the Activity
|Check Important Date & Time
|Notification of AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET – 2023
|22-03-2023
|Commencement of Submission of Online application forms
|23-03-2023
|Last date for submission of online applications without late fee
|22-04-2023
|Last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs. 500/-
|29-04-2023
|Last Date for Submission of Application with a Late fee of Rs.1000/-
|05-05-2023
|Last Date for Submission of Application with a Late fee of Rs.2000/-
|09-05-2023
|Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate
|10-05-2023 & 11-05-2023
|Downloading of Hall-tickets from the website http://www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/lawcet
|15-05-2023 onwards
|Date of AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET – 2023 Examination
|20-05-2023
|Time of Examination
|3.00 PM to 4.30 PM
|Date and Time of Objections
|23-05-2023; 5.00 PM
to
25-05-2023; 5.00 PM
On behalf of APSCHE, the state-level law entrance exam will be administered by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. A.P. Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET – 2023) is conducted for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 year) & LLM course (2 year) for the academic year 2023-2024.
AP LAWCET 2023 Application Form: Direct Link
AP LAWCET 2023 Application Fee
“Eligible candidates can submit their application through online mode only, by paying the Registration & Processing fee for OC-Rs.900/-, BC-Rs. 850/-, SC & STRs.800/- for LLB Courses. OC-Rs.1000/-, BC-Rs.950/-, SC & ST – Rs.900/- for LLM course through online payment gateway,” reads the official notification.
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 Application Form: How to Fill?
- Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Look for the registration link. Register yourself on the portal.
- Fill up the application form. Pay the fee and submit the form.
- Download a copy of it for future reference.
The detailed information regarding eligibility, Syllabus, procedures and related instructions for online submission of the application is availble on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
