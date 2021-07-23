AP Manabadi 2nd Year Inter Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will announce the AP Manabadi Inter Results 2021 on the official website of the board shortly. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, students awaiting the declaration of the AP Board 12th Results 2021 can visit the official website of the board i.e. bie.ap.gov.in to check their scores. According to the information provided by the board officials, the AP Board class 12 Results 2021 will be available at 4 PM on the official website.Also Read - AP Inter Result 2021: 2nd Year Intermediate Results | Results Link, Steps To Check Scores, Time Here

Students can download the AP Board 12th Results 2021 results for the different streams on the official website – bie.ap.gov.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link to check the AP Board 12th Results 2021 on this page. Also Read - AP Inter Exams 2021 Cancelled, Government Informs Supreme Court; Results To Be Announced Before July 31

To recall, the AP board 12th Exams were postponed due to the pandemic and the students have been evaluated based on the evaluation criteria set by the board. Also Read - AP Inter Exams 2021 LIVE: AP Board Cancels Inter, SSC Exams; Announces Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the official website – bie.ap.gov.in or Manabadi i.e. bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link – AP 2nd Year Results 2021.

By clicking on the link shared above, it will redirect you to a new window.

Login by entering your registration number and date of birth to check AP 2nd Year Results 2021.

Save the score card. Also, take a print of the result for any future reference.

List of Websites to check AP Intermediate Results 2021:

ap.nic.in

ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

apcfss.in

Important Details of the examination: