AP Model School Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Model School Society has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Post Graduate Teacher and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the official website, cse.ap.gov.in. The online application form has commenced from January 3, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is January 7, 2022. To know more about the AP Model School Teacher Recruitment, please scroll down.

Important Dates

The online application begins from: January 03, 2022.

The last date to apply online: January 07, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher(PGT): 211 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 71 Posts

Through this recruitment, a total of 282 vacant posts will be filled.

Pay Scale

Post Graduate Teacher(PGT): Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 31,460per month.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 28,940 per month.

AP Model School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: For the post of PGT, a candidate must have completed 2 years integrated Post-Graduate Course from the Regional Institute of Education of NCERT or Master’s Degree from UGC recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the subjects:

PGT (English): M.A. in English.

PGT(Telugu): M.A. in Telugu.

PGT (Civics): M.A. in Political Science / Public Administration/ Politics.

PGT (Commerce): M.Com. in Commerce with Accountancy / Cost Accounting / Financial Accountancy as a main subject / Master of Financial Analysis provided having B.Com in Graduation level.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18-44 years of age.

How to Apply Online

Interested Candidates can apply online on or before January 7, 2022, through the official website, cse.ap.gov.in.Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Model School Society.

Click Here: AP Model School Teacher Recruitment Detailed Notification

Apply Online Via Direct Link Given Here