AP NEET Counselling 2020: The provisional merit list for the Andhra Pradesh NEET Counselling 2020 has been released on the official website of Dr. N T R University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS). All those who had registered are requested to visit ntruhs.ap.nic.in and check the provisional merit list for their names.

Notably, the AP NEET provisional merit list has been released for candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam and qualified it. The list is for those who are seeking admissions in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses under the state quota seats in Andhra Pradesh.

AP NEET counselling 2020: Know here steps to download provisional merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘merit list’

Step 3: Download the provisional merit list

Step 4: Check your name and roll number on the list

Step 5: Students are also requested to keep a print-out of the list for a future reference.

Direct Link to Download AP NEET Counselling 2020 Provisional Merit list 2020

Students must know that the registration for the third round of counselling will start on December 10 at mcc.nic.in.