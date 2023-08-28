Home

AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 2 Registration Window Opens Today, Here’s How to Apply At apsche.aptonline.in

Candidates can register for the AP OAMDC 2023 phase 2 at apsche.aptonline.in and those candidates who will be selected in this step must confirm their enrollment and report to the designated college on September 12.

AP OAMDC Phase 2 registration window will remain open from August 28 to September 1.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the second phase schedule for the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023. As per the schedule, the registration procedure for the AP OAMDC 2023 phase 2 starts today, August 28. Applicants willing to register can visit the official website of OAMDC at apsche.aptonline.in and apply online. It is important to note that the registration window for the AP OAMDC 2nd Phase 2023 will remain open from August 28 to September 1.

Furthermore, on September 4, candidates can begin picking their web options choices. Other than this, the second phase of counselling seat allocation results will be released on September 12. Those candidates who will be selected in this step must confirm their enrollment and report to the designated college on September 12.

Directed by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the AP OAMDC counselling is for applicants seeking admission to undergraduate courses in state government autonomous degree colleges, private autonomous colleges, private unaided undergraduate colleges, and private aided undergraduate colleges.

AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 2: Application Fee

Open category and Backward Class category candidates have to pay a registration fee of Rs 400 and Rs 300, respectively. However, candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories are applicable to pay Rs 200.

AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 2: Steps To Register

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of OAMDC at www.apsche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘fill application and fee payment’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Proceed with the AP OAMDC 2023 registration form and register yourself.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form and attach the necessary documents as required.

Step 5: Once done, pay the prescribed application fee.

Step 6: Download the submitted form and print a copy of the same form for future reference.

AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 2: Important Dates To Remember

Candidates’ registration date– August 28 to September 1

Exercising web options- September 4 to September 8

Phase 2 seat allotment result- September 12

Reporting to the allotted college- September 12

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of OAMDC at www.apsche.aptonline.in.

