AP PECET Hall Ticket 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022 today, on August 10, 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the AP PECET hall tickets online from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps below via which they can download the admit card.

The candidates must note that the AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022 have been released for the physical efficiency and game skill test starting on August 17, 2022. These hall tickets would also come in handy later when they want to check their PECET results.

AP PECET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the Download Hall Ticket link.

Enter your login details, as asked.

Your AP PECET all ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy of it for future references.

The candidates must note that AP PECET Hall Ticket 2022 is one of the most important documents must be carried by everyone to the test venue. No student will be allowed to sit in the examination without valid hall ticket. Along with this, please make a note of the reporting time and exam time and then appear for the test with this hall ticket.