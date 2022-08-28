AP PECET Result 2022: The Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur has declared the result for the Physical Education Common Entrance Test For U.G.D.P.Ed(2 Years) and B.P.Ed(2 Years) Course in Andhra Pradesh. Those who have appeared for the examination can download the AP PECET Result 2022 and AP PECET Rank Card 2022 by visiting the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. This year, the AP PECET exam was held on August 17, 2022.Also Read - REET Result 2022 to Be Out Soon at reetbser2022.in| Here's How to Check Scores

How to Download AP PECET Rank Card 2022?

Visit the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . Now visit the AP PECET section.

. Now visit the AP PECET section. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Rank Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as Registration Number, PECET Hallticket No, and Date of Birth.

Now click on the View Rank Card option.

Your AP PECET Rank Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is AP PECET Conducted?

A Common Entrance Test designated as Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (APPECET – 2022) will be conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University for the Academic Year 2022-23 for those seeking entry into B.P.Ed.(Two years) and U.G.D.P.Ed. (Two Years) Courses. The Application form is for Common Entrance Test for the entry into the Physical Education courses.