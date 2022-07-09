AP PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test(AP PGECET) 2022. Candidates can download the AP PGECET hall ticket 2022 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Expected Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in| Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket

The AP PGECET 2022 exam will be conducted between July 18 to 20, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download AP PGECET 2022 admit card.

How to Download AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2022?