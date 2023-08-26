Home

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Apply For MTech, M Pharmacy, Pharm D Admission

Candidates will be able to register for PGECET counselling 2023 from today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The council will then review the choice fillings, availability of seats among others and will announce the seat allotment results on September 15.

The last date for AP PGECET 2023 registration is till August 31. (Representative Image)

AP PGECET counselling 2023: The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) counselling 2023 registrations will be started by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) from today, August 26. Candidates willing to take admission in M Tech, M Pharmacy, and Pharma D courses can visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and apply for AP PGECET 2023 counselling. According to the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test counselling 2023 schedule, students will be given 5 days to complete the registration process. The last date for AP PGECET 2023 counselling registration is till August 31. However, the online verification process which will begin from tomorrow will continue till September 6.

Post the document verification, students will be able to exercise the web option facility from September 8 to September 11. Furthermore, in case a candidate wants to make changes in their preferences submitted, they will be able to edit the selections on September 12. It is to be noted that the council will review the choice fillings, marks in the qualifying exam, availability of seats among other factors and will announce the AP PGECET 2023 seat allotment results on September 15.

AP PGECET counselling 2023: How To Register

Students can follow the steps mentioned below and fill the AP PGECET counselling 2023 registration form:

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Select ‘click here’ under AP PGECET 2023 option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, under the form section, click on ‘AP PGECET registration form’ link will be displayed.

Step 4: Add basic details and register yourself.

Step 5: Login using the registration numbe

r and password.

Step 6: Key in your personal, and academic details in the registration form

Step 7: Upload the required documents as mentioned, review carefully and submit

Step 8: Download the application form and print a hardcopy of the same for future reference.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

