AP Police Constable Recruitment: PET/PMT Admit Card 2023 To Be Released On THIS Date at slprb.ap.gov.in

The stage II registration process for SCT PC (Civil) (Men & Women) & SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in Police Department were held from February 13 to February 20.

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) will release the admit card for stage II PET/PMT and Final Written test on March 1, 2023. Soon after the formal announcement of the hall tickets, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. slprb.ap.gov.in. The candidates must also note that admit cards will be available on the official website till March 10, 2023.

According to the dates announced by the board, the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held tentatively from March 13. The Final Written Test will be conducted in last week of April 2023.

AP Police SCT PC PET recruitment: Know how to download admit card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Go to the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

Download admit card for stage II

Take the printout for future reference.

