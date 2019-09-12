AP Police Constable Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the results of the exam held for the Police Constable and Warder post. Those who sat for the exam can check results online on the official website, i.e., slprb.ap.gov.in. They can use details of their hall ticket, registration number and date of birth to access their result.

Here’s How to Check AP Police Constable Result:

Step 1: Go to slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number

Step 4: Enter the date of birth

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Download the AP Police Constable Result

The exam was held by APSLPRB for AP Police Constable and other posts on December 16, 2018 and January 6, 2019.

In 2018, an official notification mentioned a total of 3137 vacant seats for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder, Police Constable, Fireman.