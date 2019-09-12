AP Police Constable Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has declared the results of the exam held for the Police Constable and Warder post. Those who sat for the exam can check results online on the official website, i.e., slprb.ap.gov.in. They can use details of their hall ticket, registration number and date of birth to access their result.
Here’s How to Check AP Police Constable Result:
Step 1: Go to slprb.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number/ registration number
Step 4: Enter the date of birth
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: Download the AP Police Constable Result
The exam was held by APSLPRB for AP Police Constable and other posts on December 16, 2018 and January 6, 2019.
In 2018, an official notification mentioned a total of 3137 vacant seats for SI, RSI, Station Fire Officer, Deputy Jailor, Warder, Police Constable, Fireman.