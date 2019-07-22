AP Police Merit List 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) on Monday released the final selection (AP Police merit list) of the recruitment examination conducted this year for the posts of sub-inspector and jailor vacancies in various departments.

Candidates who took up the exam are requested to check if their names are on the list by logging onto the official website, i.e., slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police final selection list 2019 has been released for various posts including the following:

1) Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) for Men and Women

2) SCT Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) for both Men and Women

3) SCT Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) for Men

4) Police Department Deputy Jailors for Men

5) Deputy Jailors for Women

6) Prisons and Correctional Services Department Station Fire Officers for Men

7) AP Fire and Emergency Services Department

Here’s how to check your name on the cut off list of AP Police final selection list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the APSLPRB – slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the result links under the Latest News section.

Step 3: Download the merit list which contains the list of shortlisted candidates in PDF format.

Step 4: After checking your name and other details in the AP Police Recruitment Result, download and take a printout of the same for further reference.