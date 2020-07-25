AP Polycet 2020: The deadline for online application of Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) has now been extended till July 27. All those who want to apply for AP polycet 2020 can visit the official website polycetap.nic.in and apply for the same.

It must be noted that the dates for AP Polycet 2020 exam have not been announced yet.

What will AP Polycet question paper pattern be like?

The exam duration is two hours. Candidates will have to appear for exams in mathematics, physics and chemistry (class 10). The question paper will consist of 120 multi-choice questions.

About The Exam

AP POLYCET is conducted across the state of Andhra Pradesh for admission to engineering diploma courses in state run polytechnics and private engineering colleges. Students can join the diploma courses after their SSC.