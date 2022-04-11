AP POLYCET 2022 Application Form: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has started the online application process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test(AP POLYCET 2022). Eligible candidates can fill the AP POLYCET 2022 application form through the official website polycetap.nic.in. The last date to fill the application form is May 18, 2022. The Board will conduct the POLYCET-2022 exam on May 29, 2022.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Apply From Today

AP POLYCET 2022: Check Important Dates

Commencement of filing of online application: April 11, 2022

Last date for the sale of POLYCET booklet and filing of online application: May 18, 2022

Date of conduct of POLYCET-2022: May 29, 2022

Tentative date of declaration of results: June 10, 2022(tentative)

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill the AP POLYCET application form. Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 147 Good Train Manager Posts at rrchubli.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

AP POLYCET 2022: Steps to Fill Application Form

Go to the official website of AP POLYCET 2022, polycetap.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “ Application Form For AP POLYCET 2022 ” available on the homepage.

” available on the homepage. Fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.

Save, Download the AP POLYCET 2022 application form for future use.

What is POLYCET?