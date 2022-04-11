AP POLYCET 2022 Application Form: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has started the online application process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test(AP POLYCET 2022). Eligible candidates can fill the AP POLYCET 2022 application form through the official website polycetap.nic.in. The last date to fill the application form is May 18, 2022. The Board will conduct the POLYCET-2022 exam on May 29, 2022.Also Read - RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 9760 Senior Teachers Posts on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Apply From Today
AP POLYCET 2022: Check Important Dates
- Commencement of filing of online application: April 11, 2022
- Last date for the sale of POLYCET booklet and filing of online application: May 18, 2022
- Date of conduct of POLYCET-2022: May 29, 2022
- Tentative date of declaration of results: June 10, 2022(tentative)
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill the AP POLYCET application form. Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 147 Good Train Manager Posts at rrchubli.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here
AP POLYCET 2022: Steps to Fill Application Form
- Go to the official website of AP POLYCET 2022, polycetap.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads, “Application Form For AP POLYCET 2022” available on the homepage.
- Fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the application fee. Submit the application form.
- Save, Download the AP POLYCET 2022 application form for future use.
What is POLYCET?
Also Read - CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 72 Non-Executive Personnel Posts at cpcl.co.in Before April 14
- POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Amaravati for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics, and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.
- Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into the Engineering/Non – Engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET-2022. For more details, candidates are advised to check the POLYCET booklet given here: Click Here