AP POLYCET 2022 Result: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has declared the result for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test(POLYCET) today, June 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the AP POLYCET 2022 exam can check their results from the official website —polycetap.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. The Board has conducted the exam on May 29, 2022.

The registration process for POLYCET 2022 has commenced on April 11, 2022. Candidates were allowed to fill out their application form till May 18, 2022. Below are the steps through which candidates can download the AP POLYCET 2022 Scores.

AP POLYCET 2022: How to Check Results Online?

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET 2022 on polycetap.nic.in.

on On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ POLYCET 2022 RankCard.”

Enter the login credentials such as AP POLYCET- 2022 Hall Ticket No .

. Your AP POLY CET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Amaravati for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics, and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges. Every candidate desirous of seeking admission into the Engineering/Non – Engineering Diploma course can apply online for POLYCET-2022