The Department of Technical Education, DTE, Andhra Pradesh, has released a notice stating that AP POLYCET 2020 final round of counselling would commence on November 11, 2020. The candidates can check the notice on the official website i.e. appolycet.nic.in. According to the notice released by the department, the qualified and eligible candidates of APPOLYCET-2020 who had participated in the Phase-I Counseling can exercise their options afresh using their old password, Login Id for the leftover seats which are now available and consequential vacancies that would be available in the process of allotment.

"All those candidates who have not attended for Certificate Verification earlier should get their Certificates verified online/offline from designated Help Line Centres and exercise options as per the schedule given", read the notice

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can fill the form: Also Read - iPhone 11 Review: The one to get

· Visit the official website of AP POLYCET, appolycet.nic.in

· Go to the candidate’s login section and enter your credentials to log in

· AP POLYCET final counselling details must be filled by the candidates and submitted

· Download the results and print a hard copy for future reference

The candidates who have not participated in the first phase can do so by paying the processing fee from November 11 to 13, 2020. The fee for OC/BC is INR 700 and SC/ST is INR 400.