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AP POLYCET Results 2026 RELEASED at polycetap.ap.gov.in today, check direct link and scorecard here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. polycetap.ap.gov.in.

Published date india.com Published: May 5, 2026 10:34 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
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New Delhi: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP POLYCET 2026 results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. polycetap.ap.gov.in.

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Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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