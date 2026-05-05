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AP POLYCET Results 2026 RELEASED at polycetap.ap.gov.in today, check direct link and scorecard here
The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. polycetap.ap.gov.in.
New Delhi: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP POLYCET 2026 results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. polycetap.ap.gov.in.
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