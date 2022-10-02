AP RCET 2022 Exam Schedule: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the exam schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET 2022). Registered candidates can check and download the AP RCET 2022 exam schedule by visiting the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per the schedule, the RCET examination will be conducted on October 17, 18, and 19, in two sessions. The first session will be conducted between 9:00 AM to 11: AM. Meanwhile, Session- II is slated to begin from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.Also Read - SBI PO, NABARD, UCO, Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

AP RCET-2022 EXAM PATTERN

AP RCET-2022 is a computer-based test. The test shall be in multiple choice questions. Each question carries one mark. There shall not be any negative marks. The test will be conducted for two categories of candidates.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AP RCET 2022 SUBJECT-WISE EXAM SCHEDULE?

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on Common Entrance Tests (CETS) section.

Now click on AP RCET – 2022 section.

Click on the Examination Schedule link under the Information section.

Your AP RCET 2022 Exam Schedule PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

WHY IS APRCET-2022 CONDUCTED?

On behalf of the APSCHE, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam invites applications from the eligible candidates for admission into Ph.D. programme (Full-Time / Part-Time) offered by various universities and recognized research centres in the state of Andhra Pradesh in the subject areas indicated in Annexure-I through Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test APRCET-2022, for the academic year 2022.