AP SSC 10th Result 2022: At the nth hour, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) on Saturday delayed AP SSC 10th Class Result 2022 scheduled to be released on June 4, 2022. Over 6 lakh students and their parents were awaiting the results, however, an official statement released by BSE AP at 11:20 said that the result has to be delayed because of ‘unavoidable’ situation. The authorities did not share any further detailsAlso Read - AP SSC Result 2022 Date, Time Confirmed: BSEAP Class 10 Results Tomorrow at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

As per local media reports, AP SSC Results 2022 will be declared on Monday – June 6, 2022. Students who appeared AP SSC class 10th exam can check their results online on the official website – bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi, and other websites. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam Paper Leak: Headmaster Among 10 Teachers Arrested in Sri Sathya Sai District

AP 10th Class Results 2022 – Complete list of websites to check

Title Details Official website bse.ap.gov.in Manabadi Results manabadi.com Other websites indiaresults.com; result.shiksha etc.

AP SSC Result 2022: Steps To Check Result

Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Click on AP SSC result 2022 link

Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.

Devanand Reddy, Director, Government Examinations announced that the AP SSC results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar. The merit list will not be released this year as the Board has decided to prohibit the declaration/ announcement of ranks to the students as per section. Also Read - TS Manabadi Inter 1st 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2022 Releasing Soon, Know How To Download From tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various Centres across the state. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year in the state.