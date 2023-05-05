Home

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow: Check Steps to Download Score on bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: After the results are declared, the students can check their scores on the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

To check the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit card.

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh on Friday said it will declare AP SSC Results 2023 on May 6, 2023 at 11 AM. After the results are declared, the students can check their scores on the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in. The students can check pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details on the official website.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce the AP SSC results at 11 AM. The exams this year were held at 3,349 centres and the spot valuation was conducted between April 19 and April 26, 2023.

The students must be knowing that the AP SSC (Class 10) board exams was held from April 3 to April 18, 2023. The exams were held in single shift- from 9:30 AM till 12: 45 PM with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: Last Years Pass Percentage

Overall pass percentage in 2022:67.27%

Girls pass percentage in 2022: 70.70

Boys pass percentage 2022: 64.02

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: List Of Websites To Check Score

bie.ap.gov.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: Steps to Check Score

First log in to the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Then click on AP 10th Result link available on the home page.

After this, enter the login details and click on submit.

After this, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Then you can check result and download the page.

