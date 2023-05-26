Home

Education

AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam on June 2: Check Full Schedule, Application Process

AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam on June 2: Check Full Schedule, Application Process

AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Students need to secure at least 33% of the possible points to clear the AP class 10th supplementary examinations.

For the AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam, the board will issue fresh admit cards to the students with the new exam venue.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam Schedule: The Board Of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh issued the supplementary exam schedule for class 10th students. According to the calendar, the AP SSC supplementary examination will start on June 2. Students who earlier could not clear the examination in first attempt will have to appear for the examination. Notably, the Manabadi AP SSC class 10th result was declared on May 6, 2023.

SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Shift Timing

The AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Students need to secure at least 33% of the possible points to clear the AP class 10th supplementary examinations.

You may like to read

For the AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam, the board will issue fresh admit cards to the students with the new exam venue. The pass percentage in the Manabadi AP 10th results was 72.26%. A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass percentage.

SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Full Schedule

Exam Dates Subjects Maximum marks June 2 First Language 100 June 2 First Language Paper-I(Composite Course) 70 June 3 Second Language 100 June 5 English 100 June 6 Mathematics 100 June 7 Science 100 June 8 Social studies 100 June 9 First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) 30 June 9 OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) 100 June 10 OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) 100

AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Documents Required To Registration

Copy of photograph in jpeg format

Copy of candidate’s signature

Migration certificate (if any)

Copy of PH certificates (if any)

Copy of Special English permission copy (if applicable)

Copy of Age condonation orders (if applicable)

Debit/Credit card details for online fee payment

AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Here’s How to Apply

Log in to the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the students service tab on home page

Click on AP SSC supplementary exam 2023 form link

Then, download the registration form

Fill up the form as directed by school authorities

Then, you need to take a print for future references

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES