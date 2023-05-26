By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam on June 2: Check Full Schedule, Application Process
AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Students need to secure at least 33% of the possible points to clear the AP class 10th supplementary examinations.
Andhra Pradesh SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam Schedule: The Board Of Secondary Education in Andhra Pradesh issued the supplementary exam schedule for class 10th students. According to the calendar, the AP SSC supplementary examination will start on June 2. Students who earlier could not clear the examination in first attempt will have to appear for the examination. Notably, the Manabadi AP SSC class 10th result was declared on May 6, 2023.
SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Shift Timing
The AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Students need to secure at least 33% of the possible points to clear the AP class 10th supplementary examinations.
For the AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam, the board will issue fresh admit cards to the students with the new exam venue. The pass percentage in the Manabadi AP 10th results was 72.26%. A total of 933 schools have got 100% pass percentage.
SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Full Schedule
|Exam Dates
|Subjects
|Maximum marks
|June 2
|First Language
|100
|June 2
|First Language Paper-I(Composite Course)
|70
|June 3
|Second Language
|100
|June 5
|English
|100
|June 6
|Mathematics
|100
|June 7
|Science
|100
|June 8
|Social studies
|100
|June 9
|First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)
|30
|June 9
|OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
|100
|June 10
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
|100
AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Documents Required To Registration
- Copy of photograph in jpeg format
- Copy of candidate’s signature
- Migration certificate (if any)
- Copy of PH certificates (if any)
- Copy of Special English permission copy (if applicable)
- Copy of Age condonation orders (if applicable)
- Debit/Credit card details for online fee payment
AP SSC 2023 Supplementary Exam: Here’s How to Apply
- Log in to the official website bse.ap.gov.in
- Click on the students service tab on home page
- Click on AP SSC supplementary exam 2023 form link
- Then, download the registration form
- Fill up the form as directed by school authorities
- Then, you need to take a print for future references
