AP SSC Class 10 Result 2023 Declared; Check Gender-Wise Pass Percentage Here

AP SSC Result 2023 Declared: In comparison to last year’s overall pass percentage of 64.02%, the pass percentage in Class 10th SSC examinations has increased significantly this year to 72.26%.

To check the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit card.

AP SSC Result 2023 Declared: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the result for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) today, May 6, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 by visiting the official website at . This time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023.

AP SSC Class 10 Result 2023: Check Gender-Wise Pass Percentage Here

The overall pass percentage in AP SSC result 2023 is 72.26%.

The overall pass percentage of girls in AP SSC result 2023 is 75.38 percent

The overall pass percentage of boys in AP SSC result 2023 is 69.27 percent

How to Check AP SSC Result 2023? Know Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh(BSEAP) at .

Look for the link that reads, “Download AP SSC Result 2023.”

Enter the credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result will appear on the screen.

and Result will appear on the screen. Download Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.