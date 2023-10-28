Home

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the online application form for Secondary School Certificate Examination(SSC) Public Examinations - 2024.

AP SSC Class 10th Board Exams 2024: BSEAP SSC Registration Form Out For Regular Students at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Board Exams 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the online application form for Secondary School Certificate Examination(SSC) Public Examinations – 2024. The application form has been released for regular candidates only. Only regular candidates can fill up the AP SSC Application form 2024 by visiting the official website – bse.ap.gov.in.

“It is hereby informed to all the Headmasters/Principals/Correspondents of all the High Schools in the State of Andhra Pradesh, presenting Regular/Private/OSSC Candidates for SSC Public Examinations, March/April – 2024 that the students data has to be fed online by using their respective User ID and Password provided by the O/o DGE in the website “www.bse.ap.gov.in” for the generation of Nominal Rolls,” reads the official statement.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh is the Head of the Department under the Administrative Control of the School Education Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and is responsible for the conduct of various major and minor examinations. The Headmaster/Principal/Correspondent has to take the printout of each and every student’s application after confirmation and all students’ applications should be kept with them for future correspondence and there will be no need to send to any (DYEO, DEO DGE) office.

The Headmaster/Principal/Correspondent is requested to keep the following scanned documents readily for uploading as per the Specifications mentioned in the User Manual.

Student’s photo (Black and White Passport Size with White background).

Student’s signature (On White Paper)

Age Condonation Proceedings (which was issued by HM/DEO/DGE)

Permission copy of Second language Special English (11E).

PH certificate issued by the competent authority only.

BSEAP SSC Registration: Application Form

Instructions to HM(pdf)

AP SSC Class 10th Board Exams 2024: List of Changes in the Existing Pattern

As per the orders contained in the G.O.Ms.No.41, School Education (Prog.II) Dept., Dated: 28-06-2019., the following are the changes in the existing pattern.

There will be no weightage for internal marks for class X.

SSC board examinations will be conducted for 100 marks duly following the 6 paper pattern vide the reference 1st cited.

1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, Mathematics, General Science, and Social Studies subjects contain one paper each and each paper will be conducted for 100 marks.

For the General Science subject, Physical Science and Biological Science Examinations will be conducted on two different days with a duration of 2 Hrs each.

In the first language, Composite paper 1 is for 70 marks and paper 2 is for 30 marks.

BSEAP SSC Registration Form Fee

The fee has to be remitted online duly following the user manual after generating the NR and confirming the data. The candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes who are appearing for SSC March/April – 2024 for the first time as Regular candidates and whose parental income does not exceed Rs.24,000/- per annum in urban areas and Rs.20,000/- per annum in rural areas or land holding not exceeding 2.5 acres wet land/5 acres dry and in Rural areas are exempted from the payment of examination fee. For more details, visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh.

