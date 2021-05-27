The Andhra Pradesh Board students, who are preparing for their SSC exams, we have some important news for you. The Andhra Pradesh government has postponed AP SSC examinations 2021 until further notice in the state. ” Andhra Pradesh Government postponed class 10th examination and will review the situation in July,” the official Notice from Chief Minister’s office reads. To recall, the Andhra Pradesh board exams were scheduled to be held from June 7 to June 16, 2021. Also Read - Maharashtra Railway Official Launches 'Oxygen Bank' For Tribals & Slum-Dwellers Amid Covid Crisis

The students had earlier filed a case in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to postponed examinations asking the state government to postpone the examination. A large number of petitioners including teachers and students wanted the Andhra Pradesh government to either cancel or postpone examinations in this current situation of covid. Also Read - Koi Bhi Bhukha Na Soe - An Initiative by Zee Media For The COVID Afflicted Families

Owing to the current covid situation in the state, the government has postponed the examination until the notice. The candidates must note that any decision on the conduct of examinations will be taken only after reviewing the situation in July. Also Read - Our Vaccine Highly Effective on COVID-19 Variant Prevalent in India: Pfizer To Govt

The AP government had reduced the syllabus for AP SSC exams this year and also reduce the duration of classes till April 2nd week. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) had released admit cards for Intermediate Public Exams (AP Inter hall tickets) on April 29, at the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. Following the release, many students and parents had demanded to cancel or postpone the exams in view of the COVID-19 spread.