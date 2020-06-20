New Delhi: TheAndhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided not to conduct 10th class exams in the wake coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 12,000 people across the country. Also Read - International Yoga Day: From Jennifer Aniston to Robert Downey Jr, HERE Are 10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Practice Yoga

Speaking to reporters, State Education Minister A Suresh said that the government has cancelled AP SSC (class X) public examinations and has decided to promote students to the next grade in the view of COVID-19. Apart from that the advanced supplementary and improvement examinations for Intermediate (Class XI and X11) students, slated from July 11, were also being cancelled. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi L-G's Order on Mandatory 5-day Institutional Quarantine For COVID-19 Patients Withdrawn

The papers were originally scheduled for March but were put off due to the impending elections to local bodies and subsequently due to the COVID-19 lockdown. A few days back, as the lockdown restrictions were gradually relaxed, the government announced that the public exams will be conducted from July 10, by curtailing the number of papers from 11 to six. Also Read - 'Recall Medical Staff, All Leaves Cancelled', Delhi Govt's Advisory to Hospitals Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

“We have accordingly started making arrangements but after a review of the situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that we cancel the examinations and promote all the students,” news agency PTI quoted the Education Minister as saying.