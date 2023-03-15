Home

Education

AP SSC Hall Tickets Out at bse.ap.gov.in; Check Direct Link, BSEAP 10th Datesheet Here

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Release Date And Time: Candidates can download the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC hall ticket 2023 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023 Release Date And Time: The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh has released the hall ticket for the SSC Public Examination. Candidates can download the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC hall ticket 2023 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. To access the AP Class 10 SSC hall ticket 2023, a registered student will have to submit details such as district, school name, and date of birth.

How to Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh at bse.ap.gov.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “ SSC Public Examinations 2023 – HALL TICKETS.”

Now enter the login credentials such as district, school name, and date of birth.

Click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ option.

Your AP SSC hall tickets 2023 will display on the screen.

will display on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2023 – Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Exam Schedule – Direct Link

AP SSC Examination Date

According to the timetable, the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC board exam 2023 will begin with First Language(Group-A) paper on April 3 and conclude with SSC Vocational Course (Theory) and OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) papers on April 18. For most of the papers, the Class 10 Board examination will begin from 09:30 AM and continue till 12:45 PM. While for some, the exam timing is 09:30 AM to 11:30 PM.

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Exam Schedule

Date of Examination Check the name of the subject April 3, 2023 First Language

(Group-A) First Language Paper-I

(Composite Course) April 6, 2023 Second language April 8, 2023 English April 10, 2023 Mathematics April 13, 2023 Science April 15, 2023 Social Studies April 17, 2023 First Language Paper-II

(Composite Course) OSSC Main Language Paper-I

(Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) April 18, 2023 OSSC Main Language Paper-II

(Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

“SSC Public Examinations, April – 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the above time table even if the Government declares Public Holiday or General Holiday in respect of any date / dates mentioned above,” reads the official statement.

