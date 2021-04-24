The candidates who are preparing for AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021, we have some important news for you. As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh Government has confirmed that the AP Board Exams 2021 i.e. BSEAP SSC Exam 2021 and BIEAP Intermediate Exam 2021 will be held as per its schedule. Earlier, reports had suggested that the board postpone the examination owing to the surge of COVID cases in the country. According to the time table announced earlier, the Andhra Pradesh 10th and 12th Board Exams 2021 are scheduled to be held from 6th June and 5th May, respectively. Also Read - Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh: Centre Sends 3-Member Medical Team to Eluru, Patient Count Crosses 300

According to the reports, 0On 23rd April 2021, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting to review the situation around COVID-19 across the state. The chief minister was also briefed about the AP SSC and Intermediate Board Exams 2021.

CM Jagan has given his go-ahead for the AP 10th and 12th Exam 2021 to be held as per the schedule announced earlier. However, he has asked officials to ensure that all COVID-19 precautionary protocols and guidelines are followed.

Maharashtra University Exams 2021 To Be Conducted Online For All State Varsities

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Universities in Maharashtra on Thursday announced to conduct their examination for academic semester 2021 in online mode. As per the official statement by State Minister Uday Samant on Thursday, “Examinations for undergraduate students of 13 state-run universities in Maharashtra will be held online.”

Speaking to reporters, the Minister for Higher and Technical Education said that he also plans to request the state government to include exam-related work in the essential services category. “There are strict restrictions imposed to break the chain of the COVID-19 spread in the state. Hence, we have decided to conduct examinations for undergraduate students, from first to the third year, online.”