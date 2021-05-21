New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh (AP) SSC students, are you waiting for your results? If yes, then we have some important news for you. The Andhra Pradesh, AP SSC Result 2021 date will be announced by the state board soon, according to the reports. As per a Times Now report quoting updates from Manabadi, the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result is expected to be released in the first week of June 2021. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. bse.ap.gov.in. A total of 538000 students are waiting for the AP SSC Result 2021. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Records Highest Single-day Surge of 24,171 Covid cases, Over 100 Deaths

However, the students must note that the board has not made any official announcement yet. Owing to the current COVID situation, the board has not conducted the exams this year. Students will be awarded marks based on the internal evaluation criteria.

As per the report, the awarding of grading points process will commence from June first week and will be completed in four days. Internal assessments for 20 per cent will be scaled up to 100 per cent based on which AP SSC Result 2021 will be announced.

The students will be awarded an overall grade point based on the grades scored in each subject.

Reports suggest that the board has received the internal evaluation marks from all the schools. The AP board is calculating the total marks for announcing the grades.