AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here comes a piece of good news for the students of the Andhra Pradesh. Putting an end to their long wait, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is all set to declare AP SSC Results 2021 today. As per latest updates, the AP SSC Results 2021 will be declared at 5 PM. After the results are out, the students can check their score on bse.ap.gov.in. It must be noted that over 5.38 lakh students are waiting for their Class 10 results.

The students can download their marks memo from the official website, and the schools can download it by using their school login credentials. Due to the COVID pandemic, the Andhra board had cancelled the Class 10 exams.

The Andhra Pradesh board had earlier planned to hold the 10th and 12th board examinations. However, due to the Supreme Court's decision, the state government cancelled the exams. As per the updates from State Education Minister, A Suresh, the government has decided to cancel the board exams as it would be difficult to submit the results by July 31, 2021.

AP SSC Result 2021: List of websites to check score

bie.ap.gov.in results.bie.ap.gov.in results.apcfss.in

AP SSC Result 2021: Here’s how to check score