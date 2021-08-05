AP SSC Result 2021: The Directorate of Government of Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday said that the AP SSC Results 2021 will be released on Friday at 5 PM. Notably, Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh confirmed that he will announce the AP SSC result 2021 on bse.ap.gov.in. The results will be uploaded on the official website by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE).Also Read - No Reliable Alternative To AP Inter Exams: Andhra Govt Submits Affidavit in Supreme Court

After the results are declared the registered students can check their subject-wise marks at the official website of board — bse.ap.gov.in. it must be noted that over 5.38 lakh students will receive their results at 5 PM. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh SSC Exam 2019 Results Declared; Check at bseap.org

“It is hereby informed that the school wise results along with the “memorandum of subject-wise performance” of students for SSC public examinations, March 2020 and June 2021 will be released by Hon’ble minister for education, AP, on 06.08.2021 at 5.00 pm at R&B Building Media Point, M.G. Road, Vijayawada,” the director of the government examination in a notice issued on Thursday said.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government this year had to call off the class 10 examination following the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Andhra Pradesh Inter result 2021 was announced on June 23 by the education minister Adimulapu Suresh. This year, as many as 5,08,672 regular and 11,165 private candidates cleared the AP Inter exams.

After the APSSC results are out, the students can download the marksheet from the official website, the schools can download it by using their school login credentials.

Last year in the APSSC results, the overall pass percentage was 94.88 per cent. A total of 6.2 lakh students had appeared for the exam.