AP SSC Result 2022 Date & Time: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) has announced the AP SSC Result 2022 date and time, according to several media reports. As per latest update, AP SSC Class 10th Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, i.e., June 4 around 11 am for all students. Candidates will be able to check their AP Class 10th results online on the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.

The BSE AP Class 10th exams were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022. As per reports, nearly 6.5 lakh students appeared in the AP SSC Class 10th exams this year in offline mode and will be getting their results in less than a month's time. Earlier, Manabadi updates had suggested that AP Class 10th Results 2022 were likely to be declared by June 10, 2022. However, taking everyone by surprise, BSE AP is now going to declare AP SSC Result 2022 tomorrow, as per reports in local dailies.

According to the reports, BSEAP is expected to hold a brief press meet to declare the AP SSC Result 2022. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2022 Press Meet is likely to be addressed by Special Chief Secretary – Education, B. Rajasekhar. Along with formally announcing the Manabadi SSC Results 2022, the officials are also expected to share the key statistical highlights for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results including the overall pass percentage, best and worst-performing districts and toppers list as well. After the press meet concludes, students will be provided direct access to their scorecards for AP SSC Results 2022 online via the official websites – bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.com.