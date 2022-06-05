AP SSC Result 2022 Latest News: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will declare the Secondary School Certificate(SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 tomorrow, June 6, 2022. Students who appeared AP SSC class 10th exam can check their results (once declared) through the official website —bse.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks Posts Today; Apply Now at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

As per reports, the result is likely to be announced at 11:00 AM. This year, nearly 6.5 lakh students have appeared for the exams. In order to access the AP SSC Class 10 result 2022, candidates are required to enter their SSC roll numbers and dates of birth as mentioned in the AP Board Class 10 Admit Card.

AP SSC Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check Scores

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads,”AP SSC result 2022.“ Enter the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth. Your AP SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the AP Board 10th result and take a printout of it for further references.

AP SSC Result 2022: When Were Exams Held?

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board examinations were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022, at various centres across the state.

AP SSC Result 2022: List of Alternative Websites to Check Score

