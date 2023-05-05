Home

AP SSC Result 2023 Date: Manabadi Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result Expected Tomorrow; Alternative Ways to Check Marksheet Here

AP SSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) tomorrow, May 6, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the AP SSC Result 2023 and AP SSC Marksheet 2023 by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. This time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023.

To access the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number as mentioned in their admit card. Along with the result, the Board officials will release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, number of students qualified, and other details here.

Earlier in 2022, the Board published the AP SSC Result 2022 on June 6 at 12:00 noon. Please note that the AP SSC Online Result 2023 will be provisional. Students are advised to collect their AP Class 10th mark sheet from their concerned schools.

AP SSC Result 2023 Date: Check Past 5 Years Pass Percentage Here

Year Total Students Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 2022 6,15,908 70.07% 64.02% 67.26% 2021 6,29,981 100% 100% 100% 2020 Nearly 6.3 ——- ——— ——— 2019 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.88% 2018 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.48%

How to Check AP SSC Result 2023? Know Step by Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh(BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download AP SSC Result 2023.”

Enter the credentials such as your roll number and click on the submit option.

Your Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet and Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Marksheet Result will appear on the screen.

and Result will appear on the screen. Download Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

AP SSC Results 2023: Alternative Methods to Check Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result 2023

For BSNL network users, Call on 1255225 to check the result.

For Vodafone network users, Call on 58888 to view AP SSC result 2023.

If you are an Airtel user, you need to call on 52800.

If you are a BSNL user, then send an SMS hall ticket to 55352/56300.

For Vodafone users, type SSC <space> Hall Ticket No to 56300.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.