  • AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Manabadi Results Download at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Manabadi Results Download at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Students can check and download the AP Manabadi SSC Result 2023 and AP Manabadi SSC Marksheet 2023 at bse.ap.gov.in.

Published: May 6, 2023 8:00 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Live Updates

  • 8:47 AM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Will Pass Percentage For Andhra Pradesh AP SSC 10th Result Increase?

    It will be interesting to see if the overall pass rate increases or decreases this year. The overall pass rate was recorded in 2022 at 64.02%, a significant decrease from 100% in 2021 and 2020.

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Admit Card 2023 Handy

    When the results are announced, students are advised to keep their admit cards close at hand because they contain vital information, including their roll number, which is required to access and download the results online.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: What is the Passing Marks For Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result 2023

    A candidates must secure at least 18 marks in both papers 1 and 2.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result 2022 Date

    The board released the AP result for class 10th on June 6, 2022 at 12 noon.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result 2023 Schedule

    1. Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Exam dates: April 3 to 18, 2023

    2. Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Date And Time: May 6, 2023 at 11:00am

    3. AP 10th re-evaluation application: June 2023(tentative)

    4. AP 10th results 2023 re-evaluation: July 2023(tentative)

    5. AP 10th supplementary exam: July 2023(tentative)

    6. Declaration of AP 10th supply result: August 2023(tentative)

  • 8:23 AM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Alternative Methods to Check Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th Result 2023


    1. For BSNL network users, Call on 1255225 to check the result.

    2. For Vodafone network users, Call on 58888 to view AP SSC result 2023.

    3.If you are an Airtel user, you need to call on 52800.

    4. If you are a BSNL user, then send an SMS hall ticket to 55352/56300.

    5. For Vodafone users, type SSC Hall Ticket No to 56300.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Pass Year Trends

    Year Total Students Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage
    2022 6,15,908 70.07% 64.02% 67.26%
    2021 6,29,981 100% 100% 100%
    2020 Nearly 6.3 ——- ——— ———
    2019 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.88%
    2018 6,21,649 95.09% 94.68% 94.48%
  • 8:19 AM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Check Passing Marks For AP Class 10 Results?

    This year, the passing marks for AP 10th Class Results 2023 have been increased to 36 from 35.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: This time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023.

AP SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the result for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) today, May 6, 2023. The Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 will be announced at 11:00 AM. Students can check and download the AP Manabadi SSC Result 2023 and AP Manabadi SSC Marksheet 2023 at bse.ap.gov.inThis time, the Board conducted the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 board examination between April 3 to April 18, 2023. This time, over 6 lakh students have appeared for the examination. Follow this blog for updates on Manabadi AP SSC Topper List, AP SSC Manabadi Result, AP SSC Pass Percentage, and more.

Published Date: May 6, 2023 8:00 AM IST

